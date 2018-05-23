Militants silent but Pakistani shells hurt five along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Even as five people were injured in shelling by Pakistan on the forward posts and villages in Jammu, the May 16 Ramzan ceasefire called by the Centre in Kashmir is holding although terrorist groups have not officially responded to it.

There have been no major attacks by the militants in the last one week and stone pelting incidents have also come down, police said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid told TNIE, “Situation in the Valley, especially in south Kashmir, has eased. However, it will be premature to make any judgment on the basis of just 5-6 days. The families, whose sons have taken to militancy, have also heaved a sigh of relief.”

However, there have been minor incidents like snatching of three weapons from policemen in Srinagar, a failed grenade attack and an attempt to snatch a weapon from a policeman in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Barring these incidents and an encounter in Handwara forests, where Army intercepted a recently infiltrated Jaish-e-Mohammad group and killed four terrorists, the ceasefire is holding.

A police official said the ceasefire suits the ultras more as they were on the receiving end and suffered heavy casualties after “Operation All Out” was launched by security forces.

Meanwhile, hundreds of panic-stricken villagers in Kathua district's Hiranagar sector fled their homes due to the intense firing by Pakistan and took shelter either at homes of their relatives or at relief camps set up by the government. Educational institutions in the affected areas of Jammu and Kashmir remained closed as dozens of villages along the IB were hit by 80 mm and 120 mm mortar shells.

Two dozen houses were gutted in the fire, officials said. The blaze was put out by fire and emergency services personnel who despite the shelling managed to reach the hamlet.