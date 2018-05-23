Mukesh Sahay, a former Assam top cop is now a school teacher

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s former top cop Mukesh Sahay has taken to teaching, something that he has always loved and is not unfamiliar with.

He teaches mathematics to the class XII students of prestigious and government-run Sonaram Higher Secondary School, which is perched on the Brahmaputra river bank in Guwahati.

Sahay donned the mantle of maths teacher a week since hanging up the attires of Director General of Police (DGP) on April 30 this year. The school then did not have a maths teacher for classes XI and XII. One has newly joined.

“Last year, the school had invited me to attend a programme as the chief guest. Out of curiosity, I had asked them about the school’s history and they told me that three former students of the school had gone on to become Assam’s chief minister. I also learnt that the school didn’t have a maths teacher. So, I committed that I would try to help them a bit. I am doing it for pleasure,” Sahay told The New Indian Express.

Stating that the current batch of 10 class XII students, which includes three girls, studied class XI without a maths teacher, he said he was taking just one class a day, the duration of which ranges from one hour to two hours.

“There is no point taking too many classes unless the students develop an interest in the subject. They will have to first comprehend the intricacies of the subject. Some are doing very well but it will be too early to comment on the outcome. I am happy that they are taking interest in the subject,” the Bihar-born Sahay said, adding “I don’t know for how long I will keep sharing the knowledge”.

The retired DGP’s basic education had been in physics and maths. He did his post-graduation in physics with maths and statistics as two other subjects. He earned a degree in law in the late 1990s when he was with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“I was one of the few officers who had helped set up the CBI training academy in Ghaziabad which is now a centre of excellence. During that period, I underwent training in India as well as abroad to become a police trainer – trainer in police subjects. So, that is basically educating people. Those things have helped me. What I am doing now is not teaching but helping people understand a subject,” Sahay said.

He had a relatively successful tenure as the DGP as there was not a single major incident of violence during his time.

