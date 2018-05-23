Night services treble West Bengal Transport​ Department revenue

By UNI

KOLKATA: The night bus and tram services started a few months back is reaping a lot of benefits.

In a little over three months, the revenue of the Transport Department from this service has trebled.

Revenue per night comes to around Rs 38,000, according to department sources.

Keeping this in mind, the Transport Department will be calling for a review meeting for optimising routes.

A few pointers have already been decided upon.

The services are run by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

According to WBTC sources, on Fridays and Saturdays the most number of people avail the services.

The routes on which three trips are run per night, the first and the third trips are the most popular.

Then, in general, the routes from Howrah Station to the airport, Barasat and Garia see the highest number of passengers.

Depending on the number of passengers availing them, more buses would be added to those routes.

The bus stoppages would be fitted with reflector boards with route details on them to enable people to see them clearly in the dark.

Awareness programmes would be carried out in hospitals and nursing homes, and railway stations to make people aware of the night bus and tram services.

To keep the journeys safe and trouble-free, a control room keeps track of the trips all through the night.

The routes have also been added to the department's Pathadisha app, which is very popular among regular bus passengers.

The night services were started on March 7 on thirteen bus routes, with a total of 25 buses, as well as a tram route.