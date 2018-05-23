Home Nation

PNB scam: Court orders issuance of non-bailable warrant against absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksi

The chargesheet names managing director of Gitanjali group Mehul Choksi, former PNB managing director and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian and two serving executive directors of PNB.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court today took cognisance of the second chargesheet filed in the Rs 12,636-crore PNB fraud case and ordered the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, a key accused.

The second chargesheet has been registered for a total amount of Rs 7,080.86 crore, covering 142 letters of undertaking (LOUs) and 58 foreign letters of credit (FLCs).

It names 16 entities and individuals, including top PNB officials.

The chargesheet names managing director of Gitanjali group Mehul Choksi, former PNB managing director and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian and two serving executive directors of PNB, Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan, and PNB deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty among others.

Along with Anathasubramanian, who was the managing director and CEO of PNB from August 2015 to May 2017, Sharan and Rao were charged under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing wrongful losses to the bank and criminal breach of trust of the public.

A CBI officer said the issuance of NBW would allow the CBI to approach the Interpol for issuing a Red Corner Notice against Choksi as well as Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal and an executive of the Nirav Modi Group, Subhash Parab.

Yesterday, the court passed an order for the issuance of an NBW against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal and Parab on a similar ground.

According to the chargesheet, during the period from 2015 to 2018, Choksi and top officials of Gitanjali Gems entered into a criminal conspiracy with Gokulnath Shetty, then deputy manager of PNB Brady House branch, and other accused bank officials to defraud the bank by fraudulently issuing Letter of Undertaking and Foreign Letter of Credit through three companies, Gitanjali Gems Limited, Gili India Ltd and Nakshtra Brand Ltd.

This was done by dishonestly misrepresenting and submitting documents to banks and misappropriating the funds of the bank, the chargesheet said.

They committed an offence of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct by abuse of official position by a public servant, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB fraud case Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold