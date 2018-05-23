Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-RSS, says time to defeat 'repressive Manuvadi' thoughts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP and the RSS, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Tamils are being brutally killed for not bowing to the Sangh philosophy and sought to put the blame for thrashing of Dalits in Gujarat on 'repressive Manuvadi thought' of the two organisations.

In a tweet targetted at the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Gandhi also attached a news report video clip of Dalits being thrashed to death in Rajkot and Una.

"This soul-stirring video is a result of the Manuvadi thought. Before this disease spreads further in our country, we have to stop this. We will all together defeat this repressive thought of the BJP/RSS. It is time for change," he tweeted in Hindi.

This followed another tweet in Tamil in which the Congress chief alleged that Tamils were being killed as they refused to "bow" to the RSS philosophy.

In an apparent reference to the continuing anti-copper plant violence at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, in which at least 10 people have been killed in police firing, Gandhi said he was with the Tamil people.

"Tamils are being brutally killed because they are refusing to bow to the RSS philosophy.

The bullets of RSS and Modi can never crush the spirit of the Tamil people.

Tamil Brothers and sisters, we are with you!," he tweeted using the hashtag "SterliteProtest".

The Congress had yesterday also tweeted that the gunning down of people is a "brutal example of state sponsored terrorism".

"These citizens were murdered for protesting against injustice," he had said.

Yesterday, the Congress president had also urged students to "rise", alleging their future was at risk as the prime minister wanted to appoint officers chosen by the RSS by "manipulating" the merit list in civil service examinations.

This message came in the wake of a proposal seeking to bring in major changes in the allocation of services to candidates who clear the all-India examination.

Asked to comment on this, BJP president Amit Shah had yesterday dismissed Gandhi's claim, saying he cannot help if the Congress chief sees the Hinduva organisation in everything.

"Tell me where the RSS comes in this? The examination will continue as it does now, there will be no arbitrary control over who will pass it. It is about evaluating performance in training. It is anyway a suggestion and no decision has been taken? Where does the RSS come in this? He sees the RSS in everything. What I can do," Shah had said at a press conference.