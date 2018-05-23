Railways invite applications for 9,739 vacancies for constables and sub-inspectors' posts in RPF; to be available from June 1 to June 30

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Railways on Tuesday invited online applications for recruitment to 9,739 posts in the Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force.

According to a press statement issued by the Railways, of the total posts, 8,619 are for the rank of constables (4403 Males and 4216 Females), while 1,120 are for sub-inspectors (819 Males and 301 Females).

The online application forms will be available from June 1 to June 30.

Earlier, Union minister for railways Piyush Goyal had tweeted about the recruitment.

Indian Railways releases more than 9,000 jobs for Constable & Sub Inspector posts in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force, opening up new opportunities for youth. Get detailed information at https://t.co/ghSFBYVnrs pic.twitter.com/U7AWYFAXtT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 21, 2018

Candidates applying for the post of constable must be Class-X passed and fall in the 18-25 years age group, while those applying for the sub-inspector post must be graduates and in the 20-25 years age group.