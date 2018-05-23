Home Nation

Reveal names of those involved in Bofors scam: Advocate Ajay Agrawal writes to Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik

Malik, who was appointed as governor by the BJP-led NDA government last year, had on May 18 praised Rajiv Gandhi at a function in Patna.

Published: 23rd May 2018 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers fire a 155mm FH 77B Bofors gun during Exercise Sarvatra Prahar at the School of Artillery in Devlali, in the Nasik district of western Maharashtra state, some 190 kms north-east of Mumbai on January 11, 2016. | AFP File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader and advocate Ajay Agrawal, who has been pursuing the Rs 64-crore Bofors pay-off case in the Supreme Court and the trial court, today wrote a letter to Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik urging him to reveal names of Congress leaders involved in the politically-sensitive scam.

Malik, who was appointed as governor by the BJP-led NDA government last year, had on May 18 praised Rajiv Gandhi at a function in Patna and said that the former prime minister was a "good and honest" person and some other Congress leaders were involved in the Bofors scam.

He, however, had not named anybody.

In his letter to the governor, he said if Malik knew anything about the scam then he should give all the information.

The CBI had, in February, moved a district court here seeking re-investigation of the scam.

However, the matter has not been able to make progress as the original case records are in the custody of the Supreme Court.

The trial court decided to take up the matter after the summer vacation.

Agrawal had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

