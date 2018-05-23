Home Nation

RJD president Lalu Yadav heads to Mumbai for heart treatment

Prasad (69), who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago, has sought an appointment with renowned heart surgeon Ramakant Panda at the Asian Heart Institute.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves for Mumbai for a treatment for his heart ailment in Patna on Tuesday. | PTI

By PTI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, serving sentences in fodder scam cases and out on provisional bail, left for Mumbai tonight to undergo treatment for heart-related problems.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who has been granted a six-week bail by the Jharkhand High Court, reached the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport here on a wheelchair.

He will be accompanied to Mumbai by RJD leader Bhola Yadav.

Prasad (69), who had undergone a bypass surgery a few years ago, has sought an appointment with renowned heart surgeon Ramakant Panda at the Asian Heart Institute, sources close to his family said.

From Mumbai, the RJD chief is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru for consultations with experts at the GBS Global Medical Institute for kidney-related problems.

Prasad suffers from many ailments, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

The former Bihar Chief Minister has been in jail since December 23 last year, after being sentenced in a fodder scam case.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to jail in two more fodder scam cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold