Home Nation

Rohingyas held with fake Aadhaar cards in Imphal

This came to light following the arrest of eight Rohingyas in Manipur on Monday and four of them had fake Aadhaar cards, police said.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Aadhaar card used for representational purpose only

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Rohingyas lodged in refugee camps in Bangladesh, are using West Bengal to infiltrate into India.

This came to light following the arrest of eight Rohingyas in Manipur on Monday and four of them had fake Aadhaar cards, police said.

Bangladeshi agent Ayub had helped the Rohingyas cross over to Bengal and Ayub’s wife, who is from Imphal, arranged for their stay in Manipur.

Manipur’s Director General of Police, LM Khaute, told TNIE, “We undertook drives to detect the refugees and we managed to arrest a few of them from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh, Tengnoupal and Imphal,” he said.

The police were examining local collusion in the preparation of fake Aadhaar cards. Last week, nine refugees were arrested from two places in Manipur. Some of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards, prepared by two locals, who were arrested.

Younus and Anwar, two of the arrested Rohingyas, landed in Manipur last week. After leaving Myanmar three years ago, they were briefly lodged at a refugee camp in Bangladesh, from there, they infiltrated into West Bengal and later into Imphal.

Ismail, who fled to Bangladesh last year, made his way into West Bengal from Myanmar along with four minors with the help of a Bangladeshi agent. Later, they reached Imphal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold