Rohingyas held with fake Aadhaar cards in Imphal

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Rohingyas lodged in refugee camps in Bangladesh, are using West Bengal to infiltrate into India.

This came to light following the arrest of eight Rohingyas in Manipur on Monday and four of them had fake Aadhaar cards, police said.

Bangladeshi agent Ayub had helped the Rohingyas cross over to Bengal and Ayub’s wife, who is from Imphal, arranged for their stay in Manipur.

Manipur’s Director General of Police, LM Khaute, told TNIE, “We undertook drives to detect the refugees and we managed to arrest a few of them from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh, Tengnoupal and Imphal,” he said.

The police were examining local collusion in the preparation of fake Aadhaar cards. Last week, nine refugees were arrested from two places in Manipur. Some of them were carrying fake Aadhaar cards, prepared by two locals, who were arrested.

Younus and Anwar, two of the arrested Rohingyas, landed in Manipur last week. After leaving Myanmar three years ago, they were briefly lodged at a refugee camp in Bangladesh, from there, they infiltrated into West Bengal and later into Imphal.

Ismail, who fled to Bangladesh last year, made his way into West Bengal from Myanmar along with four minors with the help of a Bangladeshi agent. Later, they reached Imphal.