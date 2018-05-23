Home Nation

Section 144 CrPC enforced on an Assam highway to thwart parking of vehicles

The district authorities were forced to take the measures as road accidents are common on those stretches of the national highway.

Published: 23rd May 2018 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are usually promulgated when there is an apprehension of a law and order situation. In Assam, the orders have been enforced on a national highway to thwart the parking of vehicles.

“…Whereas…there is a likelihood of endangering the lives and liberties of people and there may be disturbances of public peace and tranquillity due to illegal parking of trucks along national highway and...there is further apprehension of serious accidents on the national highway due to the illegal parking, I, therefore, promulgate the orders in the district directing all truck owners and drivers not to park their vehicles on the highway from Damra to Dudhnoi and Dhupdhara to Krishnai,” an order issued by Goalpara district magistrate (DM), Ghanshyam Dass, said.

The district authorities were forced to take the measures as road accidents are common on those stretches of the national highway. Vehicles, mostly those carrying coal, are often seen parked on either side of the single road highway and this chokes the movement of vehicular traffic among others.

“They (drivers) would often park their vehicles on both sides of the national highway and this creates a lot of problems for vehicular traffic. It is a single road and the risk of accidents is very high. So, we enforced the orders to keep the highway clean and prevent accidents,” Dass told The New Indian Express.

“If it is one or two trucks standing on the road, we would have hardly bothered but there will always be long queues as hundreds of them are parked together on the road,” he said. 

Asked if the promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to thwart parking of vehicles and prevent accidents is unique, the DM said the orders could be enforced during any emergency situation. “There have been instances when the orders were issued to prevent the movement of overloaded trucks,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Section 144 CrPC on Assam Highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka