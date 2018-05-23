Section 144 CrPC enforced on an Assam highway to thwart parking of vehicles

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are usually promulgated when there is an apprehension of a law and order situation. In Assam, the orders have been enforced on a national highway to thwart the parking of vehicles.



“…Whereas…there is a likelihood of endangering the lives and liberties of people and there may be disturbances of public peace and tranquillity due to illegal parking of trucks along national highway and...there is further apprehension of serious accidents on the national highway due to the illegal parking, I, therefore, promulgate the orders in the district directing all truck owners and drivers not to park their vehicles on the highway from Damra to Dudhnoi and Dhupdhara to Krishnai,” an order issued by Goalpara district magistrate (DM), Ghanshyam Dass, said.



The district authorities were forced to take the measures as road accidents are common on those stretches of the national highway. Vehicles, mostly those carrying coal, are often seen parked on either side of the single road highway and this chokes the movement of vehicular traffic among others.



“They (drivers) would often park their vehicles on both sides of the national highway and this creates a lot of problems for vehicular traffic. It is a single road and the risk of accidents is very high. So, we enforced the orders to keep the highway clean and prevent accidents,” Dass told The New Indian Express.



“If it is one or two trucks standing on the road, we would have hardly bothered but there will always be long queues as hundreds of them are parked together on the road,” he said.



Asked if the promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to thwart parking of vehicles and prevent accidents is unique, the DM said the orders could be enforced during any emergency situation. “There have been instances when the orders were issued to prevent the movement of overloaded trucks,” he said.