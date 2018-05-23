Home Nation

Tight security arrangements in place for PM Narendra Modi​'s visit to Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack.

Published: 23rd May 2018 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Tight security arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Odisha on May 26 to mark completion of four years of his government, officials said.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the historic Baliyatra ground to Cuttack.

Preparations for the visit of Modi were reviewed at a high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi yesterday, they said.

After the review meeting, Padhi told reporters that the prime minister was scheduled to arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here around 3.

30 pm on May 26 and then fly to Cuttack by helicopter.

Modi will leave for Delhi from Bhubaneswar after addressing the public meeting at Baliyatra, he said.

Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, who attended the review meeting, said arrangements had been made for deployment of adequate security personnel during Modi's visit to the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Odisha Baliyatra ground Cuttack Biju Patnaik International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold