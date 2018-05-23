Home Nation

Uttarakhand High Court orders release of EVMs not part of 2017 tampering petitions

The Election Commission requested the court that the Electronic Voting Machines which were not part of the petitions seeking their sealing be released for use in future.

23rd May 2018

By PTI

NAINITAL: The Election Commission today filed an application before the Uttarakhand High Court seeking the release of EVMs sealed after an order of the court in May 2017.

Agreeing to the demand, a single bench of Justice Lokpal Singh ordered that the EVMs apart from the ones in question be released.

Earlier, seven election petitions were filed in the high court seeking sealing and investigation of EVMs used in seven constituencies after the 2017 state assembly elections, alleging tampering with the machines.

The court had directed the judicial magistrates of the constituencies to put their additional seal on the said EVMs.

However, the court said today that the EVMs from the seven constituencies will remain sealed until further orders.

These were: Vikasnagar, Rajpur Road, Bhel Ranipur, Raipur, Mussoorie, Pratapnagar and Haridwar Rural.

