After Fitness Challenge, Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi for 'Fuel Challenge' to reduce spiralling fuel prices

Congress communications head Randeep Surjewala challenged the prime minister to grant remunerative prices to farmers for their produce and bring back the Rs 80 lakh crore black money.

Published: 24th May 2018

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Narendra Modi accepted an online fitness challenge from Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quick to dare the prime minister for a "fuel challenge", asking him to reduce the spiralling fuel prices in the country or face a nationwide stir by his party.

"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response," Gandhi wrote on Twitter using the hashtag 'FuelChallenge'.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also took a dig at Modi for remaining "silent" on the rising fuel prices, and posed a 'challenge' to him to utilise the Rs 10 lakh crore "looted" through central excise on petrol and diesel, for helping reduce the fuel prices and restore the "economic fitness" of the common man.

"Modiji is 'Maun' as fuel prices increase for 11th day in a row. His Union Minister threatens - if fuel prices fall, so will welfare spending. Will PM Modi accept the Nation's challenge to utilise the 10 lakh crore looted through central excise in 4 years to reduce fuel prices? "Dear PM, Please accept the #FitnessChallenge to Restore the economic fitness of common man by reducing the runaway prices of Petrol/Diesel as you fleeced Rs 10 lakh crore in 4 years by raising excise 11 times," he said in a series of tweets.

"Also, restore the 'job fitness' of young by giving 2 crore jobs as promised," he said.

Surjewala also challenged the prime minister to grant remunerative prices to farmers for their produce and bring back the Rs 80 lakh crore black money stashed abroad.

He also dared him for a "national security fitness" by stopping Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and Chinese incursion in Dokalam, and accept the "governance challenge".

"Dear PM, Pl accept the #FitnessChallenge to Grant 'MSP Fitness' of Cost+50% Profit to India's farmers as you promised. Anti Corruption fitness' by bringing back Rs 80 lakh crore of black money from abroad as you promised and punishing the corrupt in your government for various scams," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader added that "nation must come first" and asked the prime minister to forego "media stunts" and accept the "governance challenge".

