Home Nation

Arunachal NGO Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve honoured for conserving wildlife resources

The NBA, established by the Centre in 2003, honoured the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve with a citation, a memento and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Published: 24th May 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. |AP

By PTI

ITANAGAR: An NGO from West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh has bagged the first prize from the National Bio-diversity Authority (NBA) for its efforts in conserving rare wildlife resources in the area.

The NBA, established by the Centre in 2003, honoured the Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve (SBVCR) with a citation, a memento and a cash prize of Rs one lakh during a function in Hyderabad, an official release said yesterday.

The SBVCR has been partnering with the state forest department since 2016 in protecting and conserving the 17 sq km area of Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, adjacent to the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary in the district, the release said.

Rich in both flora and fauna, with 545 species of birds and various species of plants and animals, the sanctuary is spread over about 217 sq km.

The sanctuary is also known for the existence of Bugun Liocichla, a bird species presently found only in the park, it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh forest department, under the initiative of Rupa DFO Millo Tassar, partnered with the SBVCR in a "unique conservation model" for conservation of the reserve, the release said.

The NGO organises ecotourism camps for visitors and researchers every year, and employs local community members, it said.

"I believe this prestigious award will encourage them to work harder in conserving the environment," Tassar said, adding, the award has not been given to any other NGO in the state till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal NGO Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve wildlife conservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day