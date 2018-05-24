Home Nation

ASEAN film fest from May 25 in New Delhi 

Published: 24th May 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 32 films from 11 countries are to be screened for six days during the ASEAN India Film Festival, which will be inaugurated in Siri Fort Auditorium by the minister of information and broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore on May 25. As a vehicle of Cultural Exchange, the Directorate of Film Festival aims to provide access to new trends in filmmaking by providing the platform for an exchange of ideas, culture and experiences in the field of cinema.

Officials said that the countries, which have immense and colourful cultural diversity but share common historical thread, will participate in the film festival. This will be showcased through screenings of films, alongside exchange of ideas, discussions between the film personalities and interactive sessions with the audience.

The film festival will be a platform for people from the film industries of respective member countries to explore areas of cooperation in the domain of “cinema and cultural cooperation. The festival would celebrate the excellence of cinema by exhibiting films from various ASEAN countries”. 

Officials said that the Directorate of Film Festivals is organising ASEAN India Film Festival in collaboration with the ministry of External Affairs (ASEAN Multilateral Division) as part of the series of events to commemorate 25 years of ASEAN and India relations. The film festival will be non-competitive and the tagline of the festival is proposed to be ‘Friendship through Films’.

