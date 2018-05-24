Bihar CM Nitish Kumar releases booklet on public grievance redressal system

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has released a booklet chronicling the success of the public grievance redressal system in a remote district of the state, an official release said here.

Titled '100 saphal lok shikayat nivaran', the booklet was prepared by the district office for public grievance redressal, West Champaran and released yesterday, it said.

The Bihar Right to Public Grievance Redressal has come into force in 2015 and its efficacy in solving problems faced by the common people has been elucidated in the booklet, the release said.

Kumar, who reached Bettiah - the district headquarters - yesterday paid a visit to an outpost of Sashastra Seema Bal's 44th battalion and interacted with local elected representatives.