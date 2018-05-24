Home Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar releases booklet on public grievance redressal system

Titled '100 saphal lok shikayat nivaran', the booklet was prepared by the district office for public grievance redressal, West Champaran and released yesterday.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has released a booklet chronicling the success of the public grievance redressal system in a remote district of the state, an official release said here.

Titled '100 saphal lok shikayat nivaran', the booklet was prepared by the district office for public grievance redressal, West Champaran and released yesterday, it said.

The Bihar Right to Public Grievance Redressal has come into force in 2015 and its efficacy in solving problems faced by the common people has been elucidated in the booklet, the release said.

Kumar, who reached Bettiah - the district headquarters - yesterday paid a visit to an outpost of Sashastra Seema Bal's 44th battalion and interacted with local elected representatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar public grievance redressal system 100 saphal lok shikayat nivaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day