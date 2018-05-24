CBI books IT official, 16 others for SSC paper leak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday lodged an FIR against 17 people in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case. The FIR mentions names of top officials, including the head of the content team of an IT company which provided the platform to conduct the test.The paper of the second tier of the Combined Graduate Level, 2017 and its answer key were allegedly leaked and went viral on the social media.

Besides being booked for criminal conspiracy and cheating, the accused were also slapped with relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology Act. The CBI is conducting searches at 12 locations, including Noida, Chennai and Mumbai.“The IT company’s supervisor used to sanitise the systems. Before the examination, the exam key was leaked on WhatsApp. Seven students are also named in the FIR,” a CBI officer said.

Probe revealed that the question paper was leaked 20 minutes before the examination. In May, Delhi Police had arrested the alleged kingpin in the SSC paper leak case. On March 27, a joint team of UP Special Task Force and Delhi Police had busted a gang involved in the case. They had arrested four accused, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams with the help of an online app, ‘Team Viewer’. ENS