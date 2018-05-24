Home Nation

Centre mulling immediate solution to deal with fuel prices: Union Oil Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan also asked the Odisha government to reduce VAT on petroleum products to contain the cascading effect on rising fuel prices.

Published: 24th May 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: The Centre is deliberating on an "immediate solution" to deal with rising fuel prices, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.

He also asked the Odisha government to reduce VAT on petroleum products to contain the cascading effect on rising fuel prices.

"The oil ministry is of the view to bring petroleum products under the purview of the GST in order to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel. We are deliberating on an immediate solution to this problem till that time," Pradhan told reporters here.

"We will certainly find a way out to deal with the situation," he said. The union minister said the central government had in October last year reduced the excise on fuel by Rs 2 per litre keeping in view the interest of the poor people. This time the Centre is looking at both short and long-term solutions, he said.

On the reason behind the rise of petrol and diesel prices in India Pradhan said, "The political difference between two oil-producing countries Iran and Venezuela has been a major cause behind the rise in the price of fuel in the international market." Odisha Finance Minister S B Behera criticised Pradhan and accused him of "evading responsibility."

"The reasons that the union oil minister is giving is not justified. He is telling this to suppress the central government's inability to deal with the situation. The price of petrol and diesel will automatically come down if the centre reduces excise duty," he said.

On Pradhan's suggestions to include petroleum products under GST, Behera said, "All the state governments will take a decision in regard to the proposal of including petroleum products under GST. Now the Centre should not escape from its responsibility."

Both opposition Congress and ruling BJD in Odisha have launched agitations against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fuel price hike Dharmendra Pradhan fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka