Home Nation

Clashes in Gujarat town over Dalit man adding Rajput suffix 'Sinh' to name

Maulik Jadhav had recently announced on Facebook that he had added 'Sinh' to his name and he would now be known as Mauliksinh Jadav.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Angered by a Dalit man's decision to add the suffix 'Sinh' to his name, a group of Rajputs clashed with Dalits in Dholka town here last evening, the police said.

Two FIRs had been lodged, with both sides blaming the other for the violence, the police added.

Maulik Jadhav had recently announced on Facebook that he had added 'Sinh' to his name and he would now be known as Mauliksinh Jadav.

Jadav alleged in his complaint to the police that a Rajput man, whom he identified as Sahdevsinh Vaghela, along with five others, thrashed him and ransacked his house yesterday for adding 'Sinh' to his name, police inspector L B Tavdi said.

Jadav told reporters he took this decision to protest an attack on a Dalit man in Banaskantha district after he too had added the suffix 'Sinh' to his name.

"This angered the Rajput members, who had been threatening me for some time on the issue," Jadav added.

The police said a counter complaint was lodged by a member of the Rajput community.

Dhirajba Mahipatsinh Vaghela alleged a mob of Dalits ransacked his house and looted valuables last night, Tavdi said.

Sahdevsinh Vaghela and others have been booked under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

No arrests have been made in the two cases yet.

'Sinh' is a suffix usually used by men of the Rajput community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat Dholka town Caste Clash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day