Delhi High Court seeks CBI stand on scribe Upendra Rai's plea to quash FIR against him

Against Rai, CBI had, on May 3, lodged a case for alleged dubious financial transactions and getting an Aerodrome Access Pass on the basis of false information.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi-based journalist Upendra Rai L being produced in a CBI court in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today sought the CBI's response on a journalist's plea for quashing an FIR lodged against him by the agency for allegedly extorting Rs 15 crore from a Mumbai-based builder by portraying himself as an income tax "power-broker".

Justice Mukta Gupta asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a report, indicating the status of its investigation in the matter, and listed it for hearing tomorrow.

This is the second FIR against the scribe, Upendra Rai, against whom the agency had, on May 3, lodged a case for alleged dubious financial transactions and getting an Aerodrome Access Pass on the basis of false information.

According to the CBI, one of the directors of the Mumbai-based White Lion Real Estate Developers Private Limited had filed a complaint with it against Rai.

