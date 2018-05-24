Goa SSC results 2018 on May 25 at 12 noon

Panjim: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa SSC (Class 10) Results on May 25, 2018 at 12 noon.

After the results are declared, the board will distribute the original marks sheet through the heads of the institution. The marks sheet distribution is likely to happen on 27 May 2018.

This year, more than 20,000 students had appeared for the Go SSC examination which was conducted between April 2 and 21 April, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following website:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

www.results.shiksha/Goa

Steps to check GOA SSC results 2018:

STEP 1: Visit www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website https://www.results.shiksha/goa/ssc.htm

STEP 2: Enter the required details

STEP 3: Click on the submit button to enter the information.

STEP 4: Download your SSC result for future reference.