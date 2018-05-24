Grenade attacks in Jammu, Srinagar; 2 cops injured 

Home Nation

The area has been cordoned off and searches launched to track down the suspected militants, the SSP said. 

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Two police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants at the bus stand in Jammu tonight, while a similar attack took place at a CRPF camp in Srinagar in which no one was injured, police officials said.

There was a grenade attack in the bus stand area tonight (by suspected militants), Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Gupta told PTI. He said two police personnel were injured in the attack. They have been hospitalised.

The area has been cordoned off and searches launched to track down the suspected militants, the SSP said. It is after a long time that a grenade attack has taken place in Jammu.

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, militants tonight hurled a grenade towards the CRPF camp but there was no loss of life, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp at Braripora in Nawakadal area of the city, a police official said. He said there was no loss of life due to the explosion. Further details were awaited, the official said.

