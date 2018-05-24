In touch with TN to defuse crisis: MHA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said that it was monitoring the situation at Thoothukudi and if need be it will send paramilitary forces to the state for assistance. Eleven people were killed in police firing on Tuesday during a protest demanding the closure of Vedanta group’s Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns.Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials said the ministry is in touch with the State government over the developments in the port town. The MHA has asked the state government to provide details of the incident at Thoothukudi, an official said.

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government over the deaths in Thoothukudi.Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident, the commission has granted two weeks for the State government to file a detailed report in the matter and the treatment being given to the injured in police firing.The notice has been issued to the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police.

“It appears that the authorities probably failed to foresee the tragic violence which took place. The agitation against the alleged polluting unit was on for the last more than three months. Keeping in view the simmering situation, effective precautionary measures and deployment of adequate number of police personnel may have possibly averted the unfortunate incident” the commission observed in its notice.

The State Human Rights Commission has also called for a detailed report from the government and Thoothukudi Collector on the violence.

The rights body took suo moto cognisance of the matter and directed the State Home Secretary and Thoothukudi Collector to submit the report in three weeks. The Director General of Police, Investigation Division, SHRC, has also been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within six weeks.

In the event of any default, the rights commission warned that it would “proceed to take such action as it deems fit and proper”.

