Kairana bypoll: Key Lok Dal candidate withdraws, Opposition upbeat

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a major boost to opposition unity, the Lok Dal candidate who was contesting against his sister-in-law and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nominee Tabassum Hasan in the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh withdrew from the contest on Thursday.

Lok Dal's Kanwar Hasan also announced his support for the RLD nominee who is being backed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Nishad Party.

The development, which could unite the minority vote in favour of the RLD, could make the going tough for Mriganka Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate who is the daughter of Hukum Singh, whose death necessitated the by-election.

Voting will be held in Kairana on May 28.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning in the area to ensure that there was no repeat of Gorakhpur and Phulpur where the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in Lok Sabha by-elections.