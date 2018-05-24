Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

No respite from sun’s fury

The Sun God is spitting fire leaving Lucknowites sweating in one of the hottest days of this summer season. They say this heat wave is necessary to ripe the Malihabadi mangoes but the dry and hot winds lashing the city unabated are setting new records of soaring temperature each day. A comparison, however, shows that those putting up in the heart of the city are at the receiving end as the temperature recorded there remains at least 2-3 degree higher than what recorded by the Met observatory on outskirts. Each dawn brings in a curiosity among the denizens who await the weathermen’s prediction in anticipation of some respite from the sweltering heat wave with the temperature hovering between 43 and 45 degree Celsius depending upon the location and greenery in city pockets. As it is the rising AQI, high concrete concentration, clear sky and dry north-westerlies all are adding to the fury of the sun.

Of fasting, feasting & festival

Ramadan is already into the second week. It’s that time of the year when Lucknow comes alive in all its colours and cultural typicality. Basking in the glory of a spiritual ecstasy, the sun doesn’t set for full 30 days of fasting and feasting in the City of Nawabs. Bazars all decked up, wake up after the evening prayers when Rozedaars are set for Iftaar. As soon as regular markets are closed, makeshift roadside food stalls spring up with sumptuous delicacies and quintessential Awadhi and Mughalai cuisine to tickle your palate. Tundey, Wahid and Alamgir and many more are thronged in thousands all through the night till the wee hours of ‘sehri’. An elaborate assortment of mouth-watering kebabs, biryanis, Nihari, Kulche and kalejis on one side, host of sweet delicacies – lassi, malai, rabri, kheer, gulab-jamun, goond-ka-halwa and doodh-pheni (laccha) on the other. Everything is here during Ramadan.

Nipah scare hits dates’ sale

The sale of dates during Ramadan in Lucknow has taken a hit, thanks to Nipah scare.

More so social media is abuzz with messages saying deadly virus spreads mainly through raw date palm and mangoes.

Consequently, rozedaars, who break the day-long fast with dates (khajoor), are getting cagey about the consumption of the fruit following the impression that dates usually get infected by fruit bats and there was a fear of spread of epidemic. The fruit sellers, on the other, are trying hard to bust the myth by convincing the customers that they are selling imported fruit and not from Indian market.

Chai, samosa & charcha too

The top cops were seen letting their hair down for a while together after a week’s hard work at a famous ‘chai’ joint in the city. “A good team is one which plays well together and works well together,” said UP DGP OP Singh who, joined by his wife Neelam, had hosted the chai for his men including ADG (L&O) Anand Kumar and his wife Priya and ADG, Lucknow Rajiv Krishna. On a morning out, the top cops spent a quality time together savouring ginger tea with hot ‘Samosas’ and bun-butter. At Sharma’s, which witnesses a large crowd on Sunday mornings, arrival of a battery of police officers including DGP, daunted many but they had a sigh of relief on seeing the cops in casuals with better halves accompanying.