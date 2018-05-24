Home Nation

Maharashtra ready to bring petrol under GST: Devendra Fadnavis

Replying to questions over the taxes from the center, Fadnavis praised the central government under Modi for "standing beside Maharashtra".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is ready to bring petroleum products under GST to ease the retail prices, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. He was speaking to reporters at state BJP headquarters after inducting NCP MLC Niranjan Davkhare into the party. 

"We have said that the state would be ready to bring the petroleum products under GST regimen. However, other states too would need to accept that, for it to come in action," Fadnavis said while replying to a volley of questions over the rising petrol and diesel prices in the state that have gone to to pre 2014 levels.

Global markets decide the rates of the petroleum products. The central government has formed a task force to act over the issue. Bringing the products under the GST is one way to bring down the prices immediately as that would avoid multiple taxation. However, any such decision would need broad consent from all states. The issue is stuck at this point, Fadnavis said adding that he expects the consensus will be built over the issue very soon,

"Maharashtra got in the four years of this central government what the state couldn't get in the past. Several infrastructure projects that were stuck for over 20 years have been cleared in past couple of years. The state got maximum funds to fight the drought from the center. The state got maximum funds for irrigation infrastructure in past four years. The central government is with Maharashtra like Himalaya," Fadnavis said while stressing that the center is willing to help the state.
 

