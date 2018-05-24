Maharashtra: Two persons, including minor, arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Aurangabad

By UNI

AURANGABAD: Harsul Police arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl here on Wednesday.

According to the police said, the accused were identified as Krushna Popatghat (32) and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Police said the victim was staying with her relative at Jadhavwadi locality after her father and mother had expired few years back.

The incident came to light when the victim and her lodged a police complaint against both alleged accused after a medical test confirmed that the victim was pregnant for seven months.

The victim had narrated that first the juvenile accused had raped her repeatedly and then Popatghat at different places.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, police added.