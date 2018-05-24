Major who used human shield now in ‘minor’ mess

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Army Major Leetul Gogoi, who used a youth as a human shield against stone pelters during the bypolls to the Srinagar parliamentary seat in central Kashmir last year, landed in another controversy on Wednesday when he was caught with a minor girl at a hotel here.He had booked a room for two persons for a night online, and showed up at the Grand Mamta Hotel in Srinagar around 10 am with a local girl aged 16-17, sources said. When they produced their ID cards, the hotel staff grew suspicious. “The male turned out to be an army officer from Assam, while the girl was from Budgam... As per our rules, we don’t accommodate guests who are not in kinship,” said an official of the hotel.

On being denied accommodation, the two left the hotel in a hurry. But just outside, an altercation broke out between Gogoi, his driver, a hotel staff and a local, and officials of the hotel informed the police about it.

A police team then arrived and took Gogoi, his driver and the girl to the police station. It was learnt that the woman came to meet the army officer, a police spokesman said, adding that Gogoi’s and the girl’s statements were recorded and they were later released. Inspector General of Police Kashmir S P Pani ordered probe into the incident.