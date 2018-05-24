Man kidnapped from Meghalaya village close to Indo-Bangladesh border

By PTI

TURA (MEGHALAYA): A man was today kidnapped by unidentified persons from his house, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district, police said.

The man, identified as Palgun Arengh of Rimtangpara village, was kidnapped in the early hours today, they said.

According to his wife, the man was called out of his house by unknown persons.

He went out of his house but did not return.

When he did not return for quite sometime, his wife went looking for him and that is when she realised that he had been kidnapped, superintendent of police, MGR Kumar, said.

Police teams from Purakhasia outpost have been mobilised to trace the man, the SP SAID.

"We are not sure if he has been taken across the border and all border personnel have been alerted," the SP added.