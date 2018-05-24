Mumbai Diary

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

One city, one ticket for Mumbai?

One of the biggest dreams that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given to the people of Mumbai is single ticket for all modes of city transport. He had promised Mumbaikars that the system would be in place by next year when at least one more Metro route is likely to be operational. The idea has caught up with the people, and they have started talking about a single agency to handle different modes of transport. This was evident in a recent survey conducted by the suburban railway authority. People have already welcomed the mobile application developed by the Railways to reduce lines on ticket windows.

Transgenders for anti-tobacco campaign

Transgender activist Vikram Shinde has dedicated himself to anti-tobacco crusade. He quit his bad habit of chewing tobacco after he was selected as receptionist in a multinational company. His example led to many more to follow suit. In a novel experiment, the Cancer Patient’s Aid Association (CPAA) would now be involving transgender activists in its campaign against tobacco this week.

The association had conducted a survey among trangenders that revealed about 75 per cent of them were addict to some form of tobacco and almost 40 per cent had cancer. Activists like Vikram led an awareness campaign that has seen good success. The success will be celebrated at a function on May 30.

Facelift for Asia’s largest slum

Dharavi, which is known as the largest slum of Asia, is likely to go in for redevelopment very soon. Preferably just ahead of the assembly elections next year, if sources are to be believed. Almost every government since the mid 1980s had made plans to develop Dharavi.

The mission had got momentum during the erstwhile UPA government. However, none of the plans could materialise. Now, the Devendra Fadnavis government, which recently brought in a new scheme to rehabilitate post 2011 slums in the city, is likely to take up the challenge. If successful, the project alone can fetch BJP votes of both slum dwellers as well as the affluent section.

Awareness reduces maternal mortality

Another successful awareness campaign in the public health sector is related to curbing maternal mortality. Awareness campaign about maternal care during pregnancy and common problems and precautions during delivery has helped reduce maternal mortality rate by 25 per cent over past three years in Mumbai. From 199 in 2016, it has come down to 115 in past four months this year, authorities said.

The data is encouraging, especially on the backdrop of ever increasing population of the city. Apart from a mobile app dedicated to awareness and emergency care for expectant mothers, medical authorities ensured hassle free care for them to provide better healthcare.