Nipah Virus: Gujarat may start screening visitors from Kerala if needed

'Situation in Gujarat is well under control. We have directed the CDHOs to remain observant regarding Nipah virus (outbreak) which is so far limited only to two districts of Kerala'

With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (Photo | Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In the wake of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Gujarat government has directed its health officials to be vigilant and keep watch on people visiting Gujarat from the southern state.

District collectors, development officers, and chief district health officers (CDHOs) have been directed to remain alert, said Mission Director, National Health Mission, Gaurav Dahiya.

"Situation in Gujarat is well under control. We have directed the CDHOs to remain observant regarding Nipah virus (outbreak) which is so far limited only to two districts of Kerala," Dahiya said.

He said officials have been asked to keep watch on people from Kerala visiting Gujarat and to take immediate measures if they come across any suspected cases.

Dahiya said the officials have been directed to get people showing symptoms of the viral infection quarantined without delay.

"They have been directed to send blood samples of such patients to Pune laboratory without delay," he added. He said state officials are in constant touch with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in this regard.

State health officials today held a meeting with Epidemic Medical Officers (EMOs) to review preparedness to tackle any situation pertaining to the viral outbreak.

They were briefed about precautionary measures to be taken for the prevention of the viral outbreak.

"EMOs were directed to keep a watch on people from Kerala visiting Gujarat. They may start screening people travelling from Kerala to Gujarat at railway stations and airports if needed," Dahiya said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has issued an advisory asking people to avoid consuming fruits that are party eaten by birds, washing hands thoroughly, and wearing masks.

Nipah virus has so far claimed 11 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in north Kerala, while nine persons are undergoing treatment in Kozhikode.

