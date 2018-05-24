No action will be taken against innocent people: NCSC chief on April 2 Bharat Bandh

By PTI

JAIPUR: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Ramshankar Katheria said it will be ensured that no action is taken against innocent people in cases booked during the April 2 'Bharat Bandh'.

Various Dalit organisations had called the bandh on April 2 to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While addressing reporters here, Katheria said that the commission has directed the state to expedite action in cases registered under the Act.

Rajasthan is among the few states where people belonging to the scheduled castes are getting justice in a time-bound manner in cases of atrocities against them, he said, adding the state had constituted a committee to probe cases lodged after the bandh.