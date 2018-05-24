Home Nation

No action will be taken against innocent people: NCSC chief on April 2 Bharat Bandh

Various Dalit organisations had called the bandh on April 2 to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters burn a tyre on a road in Patna during Bharat Bandh. | PTI File Image

By PTI

JAIPUR: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Ramshankar Katheria said it will be ensured that no action is taken against innocent people in cases booked during the April 2 'Bharat Bandh'.

Various Dalit organisations had called the bandh on April 2 to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While addressing reporters here, Katheria said that the commission has directed the state to expedite action in cases registered under the Act.

Rajasthan is among the few states where people belonging to the scheduled castes are getting justice in a time-bound manner in cases of atrocities against them, he said, adding the state had constituted a committee to probe cases lodged after the bandh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day