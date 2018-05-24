Home Nation

Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner summoned over killing of 7-month- old in cross-border firing

Pakistani authorities were called upon to investigate such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately, said Ministry of External Affairs.

Published: 24th May 2018

MEA said more than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the LoC and IB during 2018. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah was today summoned and a strong protest was lodged over the killing of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber sector.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was conveyed to Shah that the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces using small arms and high caliber weapons is "highly deplorable and condemned in the strongest terms".

"Shah was summoned today and strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21," the MEA said.

It said Pakistani authorities were called upon to investigate such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately.

"Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," the MEA said.

It said the Pakistani side was also asked to end the support being given to cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire.

"Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International boundary," it said.

The MEA said more than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the LoC and IB so far during 2018 which have led to loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 people.

"In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralised five terrorists at the time of crossing the LoC," it said.

