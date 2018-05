By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire last night, Army sources said today.

"There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Kamalkote in Uri sector last night," the sources said here.

They said the Pakistani opened fire from 11 pm to 12:30 am last night.

However, there was no loss of life.

"There was effective retaliation from our side," the sources said.