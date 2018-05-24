Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi accepts Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 'Fitness Challenge'

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then.

Published: 24th May 2018

PM Modi with newly-married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Twitter | PMO India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video.

PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit"

Kohli, on Wednesday, had accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and posted a video of him doing Butt Plank on Twitter.

"I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay," Virat had tweeted.

The #FitnessChallenge, part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' campaign, was started by Rathore on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. In the same video, he threw challenge at Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and badminton champ Saina Nehwal.

The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture.

"Last month, I had urged people to participate in the Fit India Movement. I am glad with the overwhelming support for the movement. Many people have written to me about fitness, their experiences and what they do. I want to urge everyone to exercise for a healthy lifestyle," he had said it then.

