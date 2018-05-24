Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to preside over Visva Bharati University convocation; will inaugurate Bangladesh Bhawan with Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi became the Visva Bharati Chancellor two years ago after his predecessor Manmohan Singh quit the post in 2016.

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

By UNI

SANTINIKETAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time will preside a convocation at Visva-Bharati (VB) University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 in Birbhum district of West Bengal on May 25.

His Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina Wazed and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also share the dais during the inauguration of Bangladesh Bhawan at the central university complex.

This is the first time Mr Modi and Ms Banerjee are likely to be seen together on the same platform after the Karnataka election.

West Bengal Governor Kesharinath Tripathi will also attend the convocation as rector.

PM Modi has become the Visva-Bharati Chancellor two years ago after his predecessor Manmohan Singh quit the post in 2016.

There has been no convocation in the Central university for the past four years, officials said.

As per the rules of the university, a Prime Minister is its Chancellor and the President of the country its 'paridarshaka' (visitor), who appoints the Vice-Chancellor.

Modi, the Chancellor of the university, will inaugurate the Bangladesh Bhavan with Hasina and hold a bilateral meeting there, the sources said.

