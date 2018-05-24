Home Nation

SC to hear CLAT petitions today

 The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test 2018 (CLAT) held on May 13. CLAT is conducted for the purpose of admission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test 2018 (CLAT) held on May 13. CLAT is conducted for the purpose of admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law offered at several premier national law schools of the country.The petitioners have sought quashing of the CLAT 2018 examination besides a re-test alleging that several inconsistencies had cropped up during the test held on May 13. The results are expected to be declared on May 31.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha asked the lawyers appearing for the petitioners to serve the copy of their pleas to the standing counsel appearing for the respondents, including the Centre.
The petitioners told the bench that the respective high court of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bombay, Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan, both the Jaipur and Jodhpur bench, were hearing separate pleas challenging the CLAT 2018 examination and notices have been issued in some of these matters.

Meanwhile, the court refused to allow Ankita Meena, a second year law student of Delhi University, to take the exam as she was short of required minimum attendance because of her pregnancy. She was barred by the University from appearing in fourth-semester papers.

