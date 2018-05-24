Home Nation

Vaishno Devi yatra remains suspended due to forest fire in Trikuta hills

Around 25,000 pilgrims are currently stranded at the Katra base camp for clearance to start the uphill trek to the shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Published: 24th May 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

JAMMU: The annual pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine remained suspended for a second consecutive day on Thursday following a forest fire, police said.

Around 25,000 pilgrims are currently stranded at the Katra base camp for clearance to start the uphill trek to the shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. However, helicopter services have resumed.

"A huge forest fire broke out yesterday (Wednesday) in the Trikuta Hills," a police official said.

The fire department have deployed helicopters to douse the flames. Trenches were also dug to prevent the fire from spreading out.

"The blaze has been contained to a large extent. For the safety of the pilgrims, the passage to the shrine will only be permitted after the blaze is completely put out," the official added.

Over two crore pilgrims visit the shrine every year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vaishno Devi yatra suspended forest fire Trikuta Hills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day