Wanted to work under Modi and for nationalism: Former NCP leader Niranjan Davkhare who joined BJP

The BJP was quick to announce that Davkhare's name as a probable candidate for the Konkan Graduates' constituency has been forwarded by the state BJP and he is likely to get the party ticket.

Niranjan Davkhare (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Sharad Pawar is a respectable leader. But, I wanted to work under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the nationalism, Niranjan Davkhare, who had quit the Pawar's NCP yesterday, said here on Thursday as he joined the BJP.

"I was suffocating in the party due to petty local politics. On the contrary Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had always there for me whenever I approached him with some work. I realized that it is the kind of leadership that I was searching for," Davkhare said as he joined the BJP in presence of Fadnavis, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve and other leaders.

Meanwhile, the election commission on Thursday announced the program for election of four seats of the legislative council where the seating members are retiring on July 7, this year. Two of these seats are from the Teachers' constituency while the remaining two are from the graduates' constituency. The Notification for the election would be issued on May 31 while the polling would be on June 25, the commission has said.

Fadnavis, during the program said that several more leaders from all political parties are in contact with the BJP leadership and many more of them would join the party soon.

