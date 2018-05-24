Home Nation

West Bengal government to set up its own film academy

Besides promoting development of films, West Bengal Film Academy will act as an umbrella body for all issues relating to the film industry, including developing infrastructure needed for the industry.

By UNI

KOLKATA: In a move to ensure the overall development and promotion of the film sector in Bengal, the Government has issued a notification for setting up West Bengal Film Academy (WBFA).

As per the notification, there are 23 members in the academy, representing the film fraternity, various associations, senior officials of the Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) Department, etc.

It is headed by the Youth Services and Sports Minister, who is the chairman.

Among the members are directors Goutam Ghosh and Shoojit Sircar, actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Satabdi Roy and Dipak Adhikari (the latter two also Trinamool Congress MPs), producer Srikanta Mohta, presidents of bodies like Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India and Eastern India Motion Pictures Association, and State Government officials like the principal secretary of the I&CA Department, finance secretary, CEOs of Roopkala Kendra and Nandan, managing director of West Bengal Film Development Corporation and director of Kolkata International Film Festival.

Besides promoting development of films, WBFA will act as an umbrella body for all issues relating to the film industry, including developing infrastructure needed for the industry.

It will also ensure creation of employment opportunities in the sector and give advice on various ongoing issues, to sort out the problems faced by producers, distributors and exhibitors.

Other issues the body will deal with include extending necessary help in connection with the ongoing schemes such as group mediclaim policies and accident insurance schemes for film and television artistes and studio workers.

Members of WBFA will also seek to ensure further development of Roopkala Kendra, West Bengal Film Development Corporation Limited, Cinema Centenary Building and other related institutions.

