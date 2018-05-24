Will support those who took care of Gujjar community: Kirori Singh Bainsla on Rajasthan elections

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla today said the community will take care of those in upcoming elections who took care of them.

Bainsla and other community members paid floral tributes to the 18 people, who died on May 23, 2008 in Pilukapura in Bharatpur during Gujjar agitation, at a condolence meeting there.

"In the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, we (Gujjars) will take care of those who take care of our community," He told reporters Bainsla, who has spearheaded Gujjar agitations in the state, said he is satisfied with the government's response towards their deman, therefore,e he signed agreement with the group of ministers after a meeting with them in Jaipur on May 19.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 500 people at Pilukapura, nearly 70-km from Bharatpur district headquarters, he said the struggle of the community to get five per cent reservation is on, Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh samiti spokesperson Himmat Singh told reporters.

Singh informed that another condolence meeting will be held tomorrow in Sikandara where 20 people had died during the agitation.

Bainsla had threatened to revive the agitation from today (May 23) demanding five per cent reservation but they withdrew the agitation call after a meeting and an agreement with a group of Rajasthan ministers on May 19.

On the other hand, a faction of the community led by the president of Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Aaraksan Sangharsh Samiti Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will announce his strategy on the reservation issue tomorrow in Jaipur.

Bidhuri has ideological differences with Bainsla.