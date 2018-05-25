Home Nation

50 injured in clashes between protesters, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir 

The clashes broke out after the Friday prayers near Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city, a police official said.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

BSF and Police. For representational purpose only. (PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: At least 50 persons were today injured during clashes between protestors and security forces here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The clashes broke out after the Friday prayers near Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city, a police official said. He said the injured included two photo-journalists and senior police officials. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that as it was the second Friday of Ramzan, police personnel were deployed in the area to facilitate the worshippers and prevent any untoward incident in the area.

"As soon as the Friday prayers concluded, a huge gathering of youth started brandishing anti-national flags/banners and started heavy stone pelting on the security forces who were deployed away from the Jamia Masjid near Nowhatta Chowk," the spokesperson said.

He said during the clashes, dozens of Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel, including sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khanyar, station house officer (SHO) Nowhatta got injured.

"One of the CRPF personnel namely head constable J D Gurcharan Singh suffered grievous head injuries. Then about 700 to 800 miscreants assembled near the main gate of Jamia Masjid and again started heavy stone pelting on the security forces," he said.

However, he said, security forces "showed utmost restraint and some munition was used to disperse the miscreants and hence minimal force was used to control the situation."

The spokesperson said a case has been registered and the investigation was underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
clashes in JK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch