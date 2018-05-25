Army Captain, family attacked in Delhi's Dwarka

By UNI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army Captain along with his family was brutally beaten by five miscreants in Delhi's posh locality, Dwarka on May 13.

The Captain is deployed in Special Forces, had gone to Dwarka City Centre mall to have dinner with his wife, sister, brother-in-law and their children.

"We came out of the mall after the dinner around midnight. As our vehicle was parked some distance away from the gate of the mall, I asked my wife, sister and children to stay while my brother-in-law and I went to get the car," Capt Vikas Yadav said in a complaint.

A Scorpio SUV stopped near them and five people inside the car started passing lewd comments at the women.

When confronted, two of them stepped down and started misbehaving with them.

"My brother-in-law and I reached the spot immediately with our car to rescue them. The goons started punching me. One of them smashed liquor bottle on my head that led to bleeding. They also threatened of dire consequences and raping our women folk," Capt Yadav said.

The miscreants were managed to flee the venue.

However, one of them didn't get able to board the vehicle, the Army officer chased him and nabbed him after running behind him for 2km.

Later, he was identified as Mohamad Irshad Ali Hashmi, resident of the same locality.

"They were arrested on May 15 and booked under various IPC sections. Additional sections will also be slapped once the final Medico Legal Certificate (MLC) report come. The SUV has also been seized," said DCP Shibesh Singh, Dwarka.