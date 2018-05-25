Home Nation

Army Captain, family attacked in Delhi's Dwarka

A Scorpio SUV stopped near Capt Vikas's family and five people inside the car started passing lewd comments at the women.

Published: 25th May 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army Captain along with his family was brutally beaten by five miscreants in Delhi's posh locality, Dwarka on May 13.

The Captain is deployed in Special Forces, had gone to Dwarka City Centre mall to have dinner with his wife, sister, brother-in-law and their children.

"We came out of the mall after the dinner around midnight. As our vehicle was parked some distance away from the gate of the mall, I asked my wife, sister and children to stay while my brother-in-law and I went to get the car," Capt Vikas Yadav said in a complaint.

A Scorpio SUV stopped near them and five people inside the car started passing lewd comments at the women.

When confronted, two of them stepped down and started misbehaving with them.

"My brother-in-law and I reached the spot immediately with our car to rescue them. The goons started punching me. One of them smashed liquor bottle on my head that led to bleeding. They also threatened of dire consequences and raping our women folk," Capt Yadav said.

The miscreants were managed to flee the venue.

However, one of them didn't get able to board the vehicle, the Army officer chased him and nabbed him after running behind him for 2km.

Later, he was identified as Mohamad Irshad Ali Hashmi, resident of the same locality.

"They were arrested on May 15 and booked under various IPC sections. Additional sections will also be slapped once the final Medico Legal Certificate (MLC) report come. The SUV has also been seized," said DCP Shibesh Singh, Dwarka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dwarka Delhi Indian Army Captain Vikas Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka