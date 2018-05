By UNI

SRINAGAR: Body of a youth was recovered in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said here on Friday.

Panic gripped at Gund Parang area of Hajin in Bandipora and police was immediately informed.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yoqub Wagay, police said.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, they said adding a case has been registered and investigations initiated.