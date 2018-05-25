Home Nation

CBSE to declare class 12 results on May 26

The date for releasing the Class 10 results is yet to be announced.

Published: 25th May 2018 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The date for the announcement of class X exam is not yet known. | Irfana

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Class 12 exam results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Central Board of Secondary Education) will be announced on Saturday, an official said.

"CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on May 26," School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet.

The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked.

