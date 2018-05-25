Congress open to pre-poll alliance in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath on Thursday said his party was open to an alliance with like-minded opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh for the Assembly polls.

“Abhi hamne charcha kisi se shuroo nahi ki hai, abhi mai sabki rai le raha hoon, ki kiske saath kis tarah ka samjhauta kiya jaye. (We’re yet to begin formal discussions with any other party for a possible alliance. I’m still consulting everyone about what kind of alliance need to be struck with whom),” Nath told journalists in Bhopal.

The nine-term MP from Chindwara said in the 2014 elections, BJP had secured 31 per cent votes, while 69 per cent remaining votes were polled were against the saffron party.

“Still BJP claimed that the public mandate was with them. We don’t want the opposition vote to be split this time, for which we’ll soon start discussions with other like-minded parties on alliance for 2018 keeping in mind the 2019 LS polls,” Nath added.

“We’re collecting information about the seats where we should go for an alliance. We need to first find out the seats where alliance is needed and what kind of alliance is necessary, based on it we’ll discuss the issue of alliance with like-minded parties in Madhya Pradesh,” the former Union minister said.

Nath’s statements about the possible alliance came a day after a host of Opposition leaders put up a massive show of unity at the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party made it clear that his party would contest all 230 seats during the assembly polls in MP.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, the Gondwana Gantantra Party and the SP have a significant presence in parts of the central state as well as Mahakaushal region.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, BJP had won 165 seats, followed by Congress 58 and BSP 4.

However, Bahujan Samaj Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party had together split the Opposition vote, consequently marring the Congress prospects of winning at least 30-35 more seats in Bundelkhand, Gwalior-Chambal, Vindhyan and Mahakaushal region in the state.