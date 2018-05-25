Home Nation

Conservancy workers sacked over misspelt names in documents submitted to the Supreme Court

The BMC made some of these workers permanent nine months ago after Court order but later found misspelt names in documents submitted to SC and removed the workers from the service.

Published: 25th May 2018 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Conservancy workers sacked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as their names were misspelt in documents submitted to the Supreme Court that sought permanent status for their jobs, today held a protest against the civic body's decision.

They were joined at Azad Maidan, the protest venue, by conservancy workers from Thane and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations who have been dismissed for similar reasons.

The BMC made some of these workers permanent nine months ago after the Courts order but later found discrepancies in spellings of some names in documents submitted to the SC and therefore removed the workers from the service, the workers union claimed.

The workers have accused the BMC of not following due process while terminating their services.

The three civic bodies employ thousands of conservancy workers who sweep streets, clean sewers, collect garbage and transport it to dumping grounds.

A majority of these workers are not permanent civic employees and are hired through a network of contractors and sub-contractors.

Milind Ranade, General Secretary of the Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh, the workers' union, said over 1,400 sweepers lost jobs recently.

"The Sangh filed a case in the industrial tribunal of Mumbai in 2007, on behalf of 2,700 workers.

It reached the Supreme Court which asked corporations to regularise their jobs," he said.

Manohar Janardhan Jadhav of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation said, "We are sweepers and don't know English language.

The officers are sacking us, saying our names don't match with the names mentioned in the list of 2,700 people to be regularised." BMC's additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said the civic body was following Supreme Court's guidelines.

"We are giving jobs to everyone whose name matches with the list given by the Court," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMC Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Conservancy workers sacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka