Home Nation

Consumers want tax cuts or GST, says online survey

An online survey has disclosed the public mood as 67 per cent consumers say they want the government to consider cutting excise duty by 20 per cent or more.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes.

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the government is yet to find a solution to skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, consumers are of the view that either the taxes levied should be cut or the fuels should be brought under GST.

An online survey has disclosed the public mood as 67 per cent consumers say they want the government to consider cutting excise duty by 20 per cent or more. About 81 per cent prefer petrol and diesel being brought under GST.

India has the highest retail prices of petrol and diesel among South Asian nations as taxes account for about 40-50 per cent of the retail prices.

Online community platform LocalCircles conducted a two-poll survey on the issue that received over 15,000 votes.

The first poll asked what the government should do to provide immediate relief to consumers on petrol and diesel prices. The second poll asked what the best way was for states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

Many citizens on LocalCircles suggested that once petroleum products were brought under GST, the states could be allowed to add a cess to it to cover some of their revenue loss and the Centre could reimburse them yearly to help balance their ledgers.

Most consumers want the states to determine an absolute value of VAT based on, say, the average prices of petrol and diesel in the last 12 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka