Consumers want tax cuts or GST, says online survey

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the government is yet to find a solution to skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, consumers are of the view that either the taxes levied should be cut or the fuels should be brought under GST.

An online survey has disclosed the public mood as 67 per cent consumers say they want the government to consider cutting excise duty by 20 per cent or more. About 81 per cent prefer petrol and diesel being brought under GST.

India has the highest retail prices of petrol and diesel among South Asian nations as taxes account for about 40-50 per cent of the retail prices.

Online community platform LocalCircles conducted a two-poll survey on the issue that received over 15,000 votes.

The first poll asked what the government should do to provide immediate relief to consumers on petrol and diesel prices. The second poll asked what the best way was for states to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

Many citizens on LocalCircles suggested that once petroleum products were brought under GST, the states could be allowed to add a cess to it to cover some of their revenue loss and the Centre could reimburse them yearly to help balance their ledgers.

Most consumers want the states to determine an absolute value of VAT based on, say, the average prices of petrol and diesel in the last 12 months.