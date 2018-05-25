Drishti issues advisory against venturing into sea for next 72 hours due to Cyclone Mekunu

By UNI

PANAJI: In view of the cyclonic storm Mekunu brewing in the southwest Arabian Sea and expectation that it may impact sea conditions along the coast, Drishti, the Goa state-appointed lifeguarding agency, has issued an alert against venturing into the sea for the next 72 hours.

In an statement on Thursday, the agency cautioned beachgoers and tourists to not venture into the sea for the next 72 hours owning to rough sea conditions and high-speed winds expected.

''There is a possibility of a surge of waves during the high tide, in the low lying areas of the coast. Drishti advises tourists to avoid venturing into the sea for a swim or water-based recreational activities,'' it said.

''Drishti's 600 -strong lifeguard force man Goa's beaches through the year. The team of lifeguards present along the coast are monitoring the surroundings. The team is trained to carry out rescues even in rough weather,'' the statement added.