Home Nation

Frustrated' Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma says he feels like 'committing suicide'

The three-time BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency said he felt 'frustrated' and was under 'immense mental stress'.

Published: 25th May 2018 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of BJP flag for representational Purposes.

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Faced with charges of land grabbing and his son being accused of rape, Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP legislator Roshanlal Verma today accused the Samajwadi Party of conspiring to tarnish his image and said he felt like committing suicide.

The three-time BJP MLA from Shahjahanpur's Tilhar constituency said he felt 'frustrated' and was under 'immense mental stress'.

"People associated with the Samajwadi Party are levelling baseless allegations against me as part of a conspiracy," Verma told reporters.

"These false charges have left me so frustrated that I feel like committing suicide," he said.

Recently, a woman staged a sit-in at the collectorate office here, alleging that she had been raped by the MLA's son Manoj Verma.

The woman claimed she was held captive by Manoj and threatened to immolate herself if denied justice.

Another woman accused the MLA of grabbing her land. She, too, staged a protest at the collectorate.

Verma said the Samajwadi Party had a problem with him as he had represented the Tilhar assembly seat for three consecutive terms.

"The SP supporters are not able to digest this and are out to level such allegations to tarnish my image. I have asked the DM and the SP to get these charges probed to bring out the truth," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roshanlal Verma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch